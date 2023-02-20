"Yeah he's dead"- WWE Universe erupts as Bloodline member confesses his love for Roman Reigns’ former rival

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have gripped the WWE Universe with their ongoing storyline. The latest chapter unfolded at the Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Canada, where Kevin Owens returned to wreak havoc on the heel faction. A particular moment during the post-match segment caught the attention of fans.

The Tribal Chief retained his title against Sami Zayn in the main event of the recently concluded Elimination Chamber. Jimmy Uso and Reigns continued to assault the hometown hero after the match. However, Kevin Owens came out to make the save for his former best friend.

After KO took down both Bloodline members, Paul Heyman tried to get involved in the action. An enraged Owens then confronted The Wiseman, who, in order to save himself, stated that he has always loved the Prizefighter and not Roman Reigns. Owens, however, proceeded to deliver a Stunner to the former ECW boss.

Heyman's words caught the attention of fans, and many feel this could lead to trouble for the veteran down the line:

Sami Zayn commented on his loss to Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn was inches away from creating history at WWE Elimination Chamber. However, the Underdog from Underground could not get the job done after Jey Uso played a distraction.

Zayn commented on his loss during the post-Elimination Chamber press conference. He stated that while it was surreal to compete in front of his home fans, the loss did hurt him a lot:

"It was kind of unhappy ending tonight. And I'd be lying if I said that doesn't affect me. Of course it's unbelievable, this is a dream come true. But it's like a dream come true, I almost said something super inappropriate there I'm so glad my filter kicked in. You ever have a dream, I won't get too specific here but it's like it's going in a certain direction and then you wake up right before, right? And that's kind of what this was. It was like a dream. It's a dream come true. It's surreal. It's everything you could ever want. And the storybook ending obviously has a certain ending to it and it's not what happened tonight," said Zayn.

It looks like the feud between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is over for now as The Tribal Chief shifts his attention to Cody Rhodes. Zayn, however, was reunited with Kevin Owens at WWE's latest premium live event, and the duo could go after The Usos and the undisputed tag team titles.

