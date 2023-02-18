"Yeah he's turning on Sami" - Twitter reacts to Jey Uso seemingly confirming his Bloodline status ahead of WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world on social media has reacted to Jey Uso seemingly pledging his allegiance to The Bloodline ahead of Elimination Chamber.

Jey has been absent from The Bloodline's corner in recent weeks after the group betrayed Sami Zayn at the Royal Rumble premium live event. He returned on last week's SmackDown to team up with Jimmy Uso against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

Taking to Instagram, one-half of the tag team champions uploaded an interesting Instagram story, catching the attention of many fans in the process. A fan captured a screenshot of the post, which you can see here:

In reaction, a large portion of fans seemed convinced that The Right Hand Man of The Bloodline is going to betray Zayn.

Corey Graves recently praised Jey Uso's character in WWE

Over the past three years, Jey Uso has been at the top of his game in WWE and has been highly crucial to The Bloodline.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, WWE personality Corey Graves spoke about Jey and praised him. He also questioned whether the 37-year-old would be the one to take down Roman Reigns and his family. Graves said:

"It came about that the first person to ever pin Roman Reigns in WWE was Jey Uso." Corey continued, "This was when The Shield was still running rough shot over everybody and Roman had not been pinned by anybody. It was his own cousin then, and now we've gotten to this point where Jey Uso, to me, is the most compelling character on WWE programming. Where does Jey fit in? Is Jey the one who blows up the Tribal Chief? Is Jey the one who really initiates the downfall of The Bloodline?"

Jey and Jimmy Uso have been ordered to stay at home by Roman Reigns for the Elimination Chamber PLE. However, there are reportedly chances of both men appearing on the show.

