"Yeah, he's not wrong" - 47-year-old star believes CM Punk's massive accusation against WWE

A former WWE star has reacted to CM Punk's huge accusation against the Triple H-led promotion.

Maven has been doing quite well on his YouTube channel lately, where he looks back at his WWE run and shares his views on a variety of topics. The former WWE Superstar recently uploaded a video in which he shared his thoughts on Punk's infamous "Art of Wrestling" podcast interview from late 2014.

Months after CM Punk left WWE, he sat down with Colt Cabana for an explosive interview and blasted WWE to no end. At one point during the interview, Punk said that the promotion likes to take people's ideas and make them their own.

Here's what Maven said about Punk's accusation:

"He's not wrong there. I've known them to take other people's ideas, alter a slight thing with it, and then claim the idea is theirs. Yeah, he's not wrong." [10:55-11:06]

CM Punk reflected his WWE return

Shortly after Punk returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he appeared on WWE’s Preview Special 2024. Here's what he said about his surprise return:

“So, I was trying to drive to the Allstate Arena and let everybody that deserved to know, that was in my orbit know, what was about to happen,” said Punk. “So, I’m texting my sisters because nobody knew. That’s how you get things done in this business. You keep things close to the vest, you don’t leak stuff, and that’s where the magic happens. I walked out in front of my hometown, I couldn’t hear the song anymore. I didn’t know my cues,” Punk said. [H/T CagesideSeats]

Punk is mere days away from competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match at the namesake event. If he wins the free-for-all, he will finally be able to realize his dream of headlining WrestleMania.

What do you think of CM Punk's accusation against WWE that he made back in 2014? Do you believe him? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use Maven's quotes, please credit his YouTube channel and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.