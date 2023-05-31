"Yes. Enough Bloodline sh*t" - WWE fans pick new challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam

WWE fans have picked an interesting tag team as potential title challengers for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2023.

KO and Zayn defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions. This match seemingly confirmed the end of The Bloodline when Jimmy Uso hit Reigns with multiple superkicks.

Zayn said that he and KO had won the war against Roman Reigns and were now prepared for the next chapter. Fans agree with the sentiment, and several have got behind the idea of a popular NXT tag team reuniting on RAW for a title feud against the reigning champions.

Twitter account Pro Wrestling Finesse shared the idea of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa potentially reuniting on RAW. Their storied history has accounted for some of the best moments in NXT's black-and-gold era, and many believe that they would work brilliantly while standing across from KO and Zayn.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY should be the move for Summerslam. https://t.co/KcJhvb1k1A

Ciampa is currently recovering from surgery to treat a long-term hip injury that has troubled him in the past. However, recent backstage rumors have hinted at his return, and he was reportedly spotted in Albany, New York, which was the venue for RAW this week.

Gargano also hinted at Ciampa's return without naming him during a backstage segment. Fans believe DIY reuniting will help Gargano and Ciampa on the main roster. Others support the idea because they feel that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens should now move on from The Bloodline and enjoy their title reign.

Here's how fans reacted to DIY reuniting to potentially challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2023:

no one @justheretobro17



Ciampa was cooking as geek

And face Johnny not getting over on the main roster @ProWFinesse I hope DIY are heels by then.Ciampa was cooking as geekAnd face Johnny not getting over on the main roster @ProWFinesse I hope DIY are heels by then.Ciampa was cooking as geekAnd face Johnny not getting over on the main roster

Top WWE heels could challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next

Recent backstage reports have claimed that KO and Zayn will soon be involved in a title feud with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. The tag team champions suffered a loss against The Judgment Day members, and the heel stable is determined to use it for a title opportunity.

WWE could be planning KO and Sami Zayn vs. Priest and Dominik for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship at Money in the Bank next month. In the meantime, Owens and Zayn have left no stone unturned in having fun with other tag teams on RAW. Their recent interaction with Imperium which saw Kevin Owens forcing Gunther into breaking character was unanimously acclaimed must-watch TV by fans.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes