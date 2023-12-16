"YES PLEASE," "Need this match now" - Fans react to potential new challenger for Rhea Ripley

WWE fans have reacted to an exciting potential matchup between Rhea Ripley and a former superstar.

Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January earlier this year. She was the first entrant in the match but managed to go the distance and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Eradicator defeated Charlotte Flair to become champion and has been dominant ever since. She defeated Alpha Academy's Maxxine Dupri with ease this past Monday night on RAW and had a staredown with Ivy Nile after the match.

Mickie James recently shared that she would like to face Rhea Ripley in a match because she has never gotten the chance to do so. Wrestling fans have taken to social media and most are hopeful that the dream match will become a reality down the line.

WWE RAW star Maxxine Durpi believed she stood a chance against Rhea Ripley

Alpha Academy's Maxxine Durpi recently disclosed that she believed that she had a chance against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator demolished Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Dupri has only competed in a few matches so far, and was no match for the Women's World Champion.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam, Maxxine Dupri noted that Ripley is dangerous, but claimed that she had a chance against her due to her ongoing training.

"I do think Rhea Ripley is dangerous. She is dangerous in the ring, but I think with the training that I have going on right now, and as I continue to grow and evolve, I think I stand a chance." [2:16 - 2:30]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Mickie James has not competed in a WWE match since the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. Her husband, Nick Aldis, was named the new SmackDown GM in October. It will be fascinating to see if the legend gets the opportunity to square off against Ripley down the line.

