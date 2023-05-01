"YESSSS HOLY SH*T," "This is gonna be good" – WWE fans excited by former champion's Draft move

The 2023 WWE Draft will give many NXT Superstars a chance to move to the main roster. A former champion who has been confirmed to move to Monday Night RAW is JD McDonagh.

The first night of the WWE Draft on SmackDown saw current NXT champions Indi Hartwell, Isla Dawn, and Alba Fyre get drafted to the main roster. Later on, on SmackDown LowDown, Apollo Crews, Zoey Stark, and JD McDonagh were also moved to the main roster.

McDonagh is a former NXT UK Superstar who has also featured on the NXT brand. Many fans remember his incredible rivalry and match against Gunther at WrestleMania Axxess NXT UK on May 1, 2019.

JD is one of Finn Balor’s students who has made a mark in the wrestling world. He has put on some incredible matches on NXT in recent months and also won the Cruiserweight Championship once.

WWE’s Twitter handle recently posted a preview of what to expect from McDonagh on RAW in the coming weeks. The video featured some of his incredible performances on the developmental brand.

WWE fans had mixed reactions to the video, with many claiming that they didn’t know or care who he was. However, several fans are excited to see him on the main roster. He could have a few big matches against Gunther and Seth Rollins to join a popular faction soon.

“ @steady_havinn @WWE JD Vs. Chad Gable is a match I kinda wanna see if gable remains on raw @WWE JD Vs. Chad Gable is a match I kinda wanna see if gable remains on raw

JD McDonagh is one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE. He could make a mark with his work in the ring if the creative team gives him some good bookings. He has the potential to make a great mid-card heel champion.

Rhea Ripley has threatened to beat up JD McDonagh and another WWE Superstar

Following his move to the main roster, JD McDonagh took to Twitter to post that he’s made it after 21 years of struggle. He is Finn Balor’s former student, and the two have gone head-to-head at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool.

Ricochet quickly commented on JD’s move and said that he would beat up the newcomer as soon as he made it to RAW. The two cruiserweights could meet in the WWE ring soon to put on an incredible match.

Rhea Ripley, who is currently part of The Judgment Day with Finn Balor, took to Twitter to react to both men’s comments. She hilariously stated that she would beat both men up once they made it to RAW. The One and Only responded that he wishes that he’s moved to the SmackDown brand on the second night of the draft.

The Eradicator has been one of the most entertaining superstars on RAW. She has carried The Judgment Day on her shoulders and helped push Dominik Mysterio into becoming a top heel on the brand.

Are you excited about JD MCDonagh’s move to the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes