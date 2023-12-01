'You abhorrent son of a bi**h' - 36-year-old WWE Superstar warns Ricochet over defamation of former stablemate

A WWE Superstar recently had a warning for his colleague Ricochet.

Dijak, formerly known as T-Bar, was part of the faction 'Retribution' from 2020 to 2022. Unfortunately, the group had a disappointing run on the main roster as none of the stars involved were able to establish themselves.

Despite a lackluster run, the Retribution member Slapjack secured an unexpected victory over the former Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet, during an episode of RAW three years ago.

On the match's three-year anniversary, Ricochet sarcastically reacted to a post sharing this news on Twitter. Dijak soon responded to Ricochet's comment, warning him against mocking his former stablemate.

"Don’t you dare besmirch the legendary name of Slapjack you abhorrent son of a bi**h!" Dijak shared.

WWE Superstar Dijak sent a message to Triple H and Shawn Michaels

After a disappointing run on the main roster as T-Bar, Dijak returned to NXT last year. He has since established himself as a main-event player on the show.

On the one-year mark since his return, the 36-year-old star took to Twitter and thanked the upper management in the company, including Triple H and Shawn Michaels, for helping in bringing his vision to life. Dijak also added that the past year was the most fulfilling of his entire career.

"It’s been one year since we officially began what has turned out to be the most fulfilling year of my entire career. I am forever grateful to @ShawnMichaels, @TripleH, and everybody in @WWENXT for helping us bring this vision to life. Thanks everyone, we are just getting started," Dijak shared.

Dijak is set to be part of the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the talented star.

