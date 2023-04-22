"You are a coward." - WWE Universe isn't happy with Solo Sikoa after his latest win, reacts furiously to his tweet

A large portion of the WWE Universe is clearly unhappy with Solo Sikoa after his win on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Sikoa, who has consistently headlined weekly shows, featured in the main event of the blue brand against Matt Riddle this week.

Taking to Twitter, he sent out a two-word message aimed at the former United States Champion. In reaction, fans weren't pleased with The Enforcer, who picked up the win over Riddle after interference from The Usos.

Check out the fan reactions:

Riddle made his WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania. Prior to his hiatus, he was taken out by Sikoa.

Since returning to television, the former UFC fighter has found allies in the form of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania 39, the duo defeated The Usos to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

Owens and Zayn have continued their feud against The Bloodline post-WrestleMania 39.

Bill Apter recently praised Solo Sikoa's match against Rey Mysterio

Solo Sikoa was victorious over Rey Mysterio on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter mentioned how aspiring wrestlers should take notes from Sikoa's match against the recently inducted Hall of Famer. Apter said:

"I saw a match that every pro wrestler, that makes these delays, needs to watch. And it was Solo Sikoa against Rey Mysterio. It was boom, boom, boom. There was no dead spot at all. When Solo was up on the top, and Rey was going to the Frankenstiener-like of a move, it was immediate; it wasn't like waiting to set it up. And Solo wasn't on the top rope for 15 minutes waiting for Rey to do that."

At the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, Sikoa will team up with his brothers and Bloodline stablemates, The Usos. They will face Matt Riddle, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match.

What was your take on Sikoa's latest victory on SmackDown and The Bloodline's antics? Sound off in the comment section

