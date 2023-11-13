"You should dethrone Roman," "This is genius" - Absent WWE star leaves fans stunned with cryptic video 

A current WWE Superstar has left fans excited with a new cryptic video that he shared on YouTube.

Karrion Kross hasn't competed in a televised match since August. On the August 11, 2023 episode of SmackDown, Kross lost a singles match to veteran AJ Styles. He has competed in a bunch of live event matches since then, but hasn't wrestled a TV match.

Kross' YouTube channel is filled with a bunch of intriguing cryptic videos. Amidst his absence from WWE TV, Karrion Kross recently shared another cryptic video on his official YouTube channel. The video garnered several comments from curious wrestling fans. Check out a bunch of comments that fans left on his YouTube video:

"You should dethrone Roman."

"Kross should be on TV every week and in the title picture. Ridiculous that he isn’t."

"Love your ambitions, sir. Keep it up."

"Kross is so good hope he returns soon."

"You and Scarlett are my favorite WWE Superstars."

"That was awesome. GENIUS. We need more."

"This is genius."

"Mr. Doomsday has spoken. Tick Tock ⏰️"

"Tick Tock ⏳️💀❌️"

"Never cross a Killer.❌💀⏳"

What exactly did the WWE Superstar say in the cryptic video?

Karrion Kross is a pro when it comes to making cryptic videos hyping his character. Fans may remember Kross posting an incredible video targeting Jon Moxley, shortly after the latter made his AEW debut four years ago.

Kross didn't spill much in his latest video, and was highly cryptic in his wording. He stated that he has watched people destroy themselves in hopes that things would get better, but they didn't. He added that he has now become "the end."

"I needed to know what my deeper calling was, and I began to watch gambling. I watched people lay their lives down on the table, knowing the house was going to win. I watched people destroy themselves on the chance that things might get better, but they didn't. They absolutely did not. It inspired me. I said, 'I want to become that chance.' No, not the good one. I want to become the chance that everything fails and they lose everything, and they fade out with less than they started with. I became 'the house.' I became 'the end," he said.

There aren't many who can do better than Kross when it comes to such cryptic videos. It remains to be seen if there are some big plans in place for Karrion Kross in the near future.

