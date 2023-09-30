"You don't even have a pic of one" - Bayley sends a message to top WWE Superstar ahead of SmackDown, latter responds

Bayley will be in action on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. In the lead-up to her match against Charlotte Flair, the two superstars engaged in an exchange on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Flair posted a series of photos of herself, and her caption caught the attention of The Role Model. The Queen has been feuding with Bayley and has had issues with her faction Damage CTRL.

Reacting to Flair, Bayley pointed out that her Instagram post and caption had no connection to one another.

"Dude you don't even have a pic of one in here!!!!!" wrote Bayley

In response, Flair questioned The Role Model if she was willing to bring her a pumpkin spice latte.

"@itsmebayley will you bring me one tomorrow?!?!" wrote Flair

Check out Bayley and Flair's interaction:

Expand Tweet

Bayley warned Charlotte Flair following IYO SKY's latest defense of the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY is on the back of a successful title defense against Asuka. During their match on WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and the rest of Damage CTRL were at ringside. Things even got physical between Flair and Bayley after The Role Model interfered in the contest.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview, the former SmackDown Women's Champion warned The Queen about getting involved in the faction's business. She said:

"Gosh, we cannot escape her. We're trying to celebrate IYO and her huge victory over Asuka and you have to talk about Charlotte. We're trying to have a perfectly good, fair, safe championship match and Charlotte has to come out. She had nothing to do with it. Dude, do not get me riled up again, okay? Because she just shows her face whenever there's a championship around. It was IYO vs. Asuka, empress vs. genius. Not Charlotte Flair, 20,000-time champion okay?"

Expand Tweet

Bayley and Flair will collide in a singles match on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Who do you think should walk out with the win between Bayley and Flair? Sound off in the comments section below.