"You finished your story before Cody," "Dominik is going to be crushed" - Fans react as Rhea Ripley says 'yes' to WWE star on Valentine's Day

Fans had some hilarious reactions to Rhea Ripley saying 'yes' to a WWE star on Valentine's Day.

Cathy Kelley occasionally shares tweets aimed at The Eradicator. She made it known recently that she wanted Rhea Ripley to be her Valentine. On Valentine's Day, she shared a wholesome video with Ripley, stating that she said yes.

The tweet received a response from Ripley, who simply wrote 'Always' in her reply. Many fans also commented on the video, as can be seen below:

Rhea Ripley is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews in real-life

The Nightmare is romantically involved with fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on WWE TV. In real life, though, she is happily engaged to AEW's Buddy Matthews.

Ripley had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta last year and said the following about balancing the two relationships:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

Dominik himself has opened up about Ripley's real-life relationship with Matthews. He shared his thoughts about the same with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta:

"Yeah, well, he kissed my sister, so I don't know, we might have some problems there family dynamic-wise, but overall I think my dynamic with Mami works both ends, on my side and on her side. When we're at TV, it just works out for us."

Ripley is currently focused on the upcoming Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event. She will wrestle Nia Jax in a Women's World title match in front of her countrymen in what's bound to be a moment she will remember for a long time to come.

Ripley won the SmackDown Women's title from Charlotte Flair at last year's WrestleMania. The title was later rebranded as the Women's World title, and The Nightmare has managed to keep it on her shoulder for more than 10 months at this point.

She would love to retain her title at Elimination Chamber: Perth and head over to WrestleMania XL as the champion.

