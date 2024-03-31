"You gotta be careful" - Wrestling legend details how WWE should book CM Punk's future appearances

Former WWE manager recently spoke about CM Punk's recent appearance on RAW last week. The legend in question is Jim Cornette.

The Second City Saint addressed his hometown fans this past Monday night. After a brief war of words with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, Punk decided that he would be on commentary during their World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that although the segment went on for almost 20 minutes, he was thoroughly entertained.

"It was 20 minutes but it was great and you couldn't wait to see what was gonna be said next by who." [From 08:08 to 08:15]

Cornette also detailed that WWE needed to make Punk's appearance feel special once he's back. He mentioned that the promo segment reminded him of the Attitude Era days when Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock would go at it on the mic.

"Well, you gotta be careful. You can't just go, 'Okay here he is now every week folks and he's gonna come out an say something.' It still has to be special until they're ready to pull the trigger on something. This sounds like an argument that Rock and Austin would have 25 years ago except with different personalities involved. But it's not the scripted, memorized, homogenized, pasteurized bullsh*t that we're used to." [From 09:11 to 09:45]

Check out the video below:

Konnan feels that CM Punk should have been the referee

Another wrestling veteran, Konnan, also spoke about the segment recently. He also liked the entire exchange. However, he felt CM Punk should have gone into business for himself and announced that he would be the special guest referee for the match.

"I was thinking, 'Punk, it got over. Why don't you just ad-lib and say I'm gonna be the referee? When you go backstage and they say why did you say that? 'Bro, that's what they want me to be. I actually did your job for you.' You know what I'm saying?" Konnan said.

Expand Tweet

Seth and Drew have a lot of animosity towards each other and are not particularly fond of Punk either, so it would have made for an entertaining angle.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk's presence at the commentary table affects the result of the match in some way.

