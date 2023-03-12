"You GOTTA get your revenge!" - Wrestling world reacts to video of Roman Reigns attacking The Rock

The wrestling world has reacted to a viral clip of Roman Reigns attacking The Rock during his days as a member of The Shield.

The Shield first broke onto the main roster scene in 2012, invading a WWE Championship match between CM Punk, John Cena, and Ryback at Survivor Series. During their days as a faction, The Hounds of Justice set their sights on several top stars, including The Rock.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips The Shield hitting The Rock with a Triple Powerbomb was unreal at the time. The Shield hitting The Rock with a Triple Powerbomb was unreal at the time. https://t.co/E0YE4ll9Rl

On Twitter, fans looked back at The Rock crossing paths with Reigns during the early stages of the latter's main roster run. One Twitter user also asked The Great One to get revenge on The Tribal Chief.

Check out the fan reactions to The Shield attacking The Rock:

CaptainAsia1305 @CaptainAsia1305 @WrestleClips @TheRock Now I would never let Roman hit me with that, you GOTTA get your revenge! @WrestleClips @TheRock Now I would never let Roman hit me with that, you GOTTA get your revenge! 👀👀👀

Yashbhusari06 @Yashbhusari1503 @WrestleClips So this is the reason why rock is scared of roman and not ready to show up in wwe @WrestleClips So this is the reason why rock is scared of roman and not ready to show up in wwe

E.J. Prasnik @EJPrasnik @WrestleClips It's 2nd Triple Powerbomb on the Rock at Royal Rumble is Pitch Black @WrestleClips It's 2nd Triple Powerbomb on the Rock at Royal Rumble is Pitch Black

Cody Rhodes believes he will dethrone Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare, who won this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, believes he will defeat The Tribal Chief. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, he said:

"At some point somebody's gonna ask me why it's me to do the impossible, if I was able to do the impossible. And honestly, how I look at everything in terms of my thing as a wrestler, my calling card as a wrestler, is I take things that people say cannot be done and I do them. And if you have any doubt about that, take a look at where I've been for the last, what is it now, been seven years."

Roman Reigns has held the Universal Championship for over 900 days. He successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to kickstart 2023 on a high note.

A victory over Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 will lead to Reigns surpassing 1000 days as the Universal Champion.

Should The Tribal Chief retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

