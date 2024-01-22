"You guys lost a fan" - WWE fans blast plans for major star to be put on the 2K24 cover

The WWE Universe is reacting to the apparent early reveal of the cover superstar for the 2K24 video game, and many of the reactions are rather surprising.

2K is set to officially unveil the WWE 2K24 cover superstar on Monday, January 22, perhaps during the live WWE RAW episode. However, new teasers from 2K and WWE Games on X have seemingly revealed Cody Rhodes for the video game cover, playing off his famous list from 2016.

While The American Nightmare was one of the heavily requested and rumored names in the lead-up to this year's reveal, fans have responded to tonight's teasers with a surprising amount of negative feedback. There is also significant excitement among fans, but many have expressed disappointment as they wanted to see names like Bray Wyatt, Rhea Ripley, or Bianca Belair on the cover.

Check out some of the reactions to the WWE 2K24 cover Superstar teaser below:

It's possible that Wyatt and others will be on one of the WWE 2K24 special editions, which should be confirmed soon. The game is to be released in the next few months on The Road to WrestleMania 40 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and Windows PC. The release date is expected to be confirmed tomorrow, along with the cover star.

WWE legend predicts short championship reign for Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania 40 is rumored to feature Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, or against both in a Triple Threat.

The American Nightmare will seemingly not finish his story until he wins the championship, but it remains to be seen if that reign will begin on The Grandest Stage of Them All, or if he will keep chasing the gold.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell does not believe Rhodes will hold the title for very long. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dirty Dutch said the son of Dusty Rhodes was not as interesting as The Bloodline.

"Don't you think that it's a much more interesting story with the heels having the title than to put it on Cody? And Cody, I don't think he can keep it for long. I don't know what kind of story he could tell. But he is not as interesting as Roman, The Usos, and Paul Heyman," he said. [From 30:30 - 30:50]

Rhodes is set to compete in the men's Royal Rumble next weekend, which could secure his WrestleMania 40 match. He will first meet CM Punk in the ring for a face-off on Monday's Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE RAW.

Who do you want to see on the WWE 2K24 cover? Do you plan on buying the video game? Sound off in the comments section below!

