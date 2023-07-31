"You kicked me out of the team I made" - Star recalls getting removed from WWE faction

While it might not happen often, WWE has ousted superstars from factions, even if they were the founders. Something similar happened in Ricardo Rodriguez's case, as the former WWE star recently opened up about getting kicked out of Ascension.

Before it was a two-man team of Konnor and Viktor, Ascension started as a large faction with five members in WWE's former developmental, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

Alberto Del Rio's former on-screen associate in WWE, Ricardo Rodriguez, developed the stable's concept and pitched it to Dusty Rhodes, who loved it after watching the members cut promos.

Despite initially being the face of the group, Dusty Rhodes proceeded to remove Rodriguez as he felt it contradicted his role on the main roster, where he was Del Rio's "personal ring announcer'.

Here's what the former WWE star revealed on Developmentally Speaking:

"Dusty was super in love with them (after cutting promos), and that's how the Ascension came about. Fast forward a couple of months, and I come back from on the road on a Wednesday, and I get pulled into the office by Dusty. And then he goes, 'Oh Ricardo, baby! I've got to talk to you.' he straight up just goes, 'You're out of the Ascension.' I was like, 'What?' Yeah, you're out of the Ascension, baby! It contradicts what you do on TV.'I'm just like, 'What the?' So I got kicked out of Ascension, the group that I created, right?" [22:00 - 23:00]

Rodriguez was understandably frustrated about exiting the faction that he helped create as he wanted to see his creative vision become a reality on WWE TV.

As time passed, Ricardo learned to admit that whatever happened worked well for all involved parties, including himself. He continued:

"At the time, I didn't get it. I was upset like, 'Dude; you kicked me out of the team I made.' But to his credit, I guess he had bigger plans for them. And then, it was contradicting what I was doing on TV, on RAW and SmackDown. So, I get it. But long term, it worked out." [23:01 - 23:30]

Ricardo Rodriguez explains his idea behind the original Ascension in WWE

The Ascension that had a brief run in FCW consisted of five members, but as revealed by Ricardo Rodriguez, he initially wanted seven in the team, which would have represented the seven different chakras.

Unsurprisingly enough, he couldn't convince Dusty Rhodes of that number and settled for four other stars to be his stablemates.

Rodriguez wanted to lead a group with "subliminal" and "spiritual" roots, and he would have been similar to a cult leader. Ricardo would have been the "all-seeing eye," as he added:

"I came up with the idea of the Ascension. I wanted to become like this Cult Leader almost, but I wanted to be more subliminal, spiritual. I originally wanted seven of us because there are seven chakras, but Dusty goes like, 'Oh, that's too many.' I said, 'Let's do five,' so that we can create the pyramid and I can be the centerpiece. I want to be the all-seeing eye." [23:31 - 24:00]

