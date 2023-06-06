"You had one job HHH" - Fans react to top WWE Superstar possibly turning babyface soon

Immediately after this week's WWE RAW went off the air, the live crowd witnessed Damian Priest and Seth Rollins shaking hands following their spectacular bout. Fans are now speculating if it hinted at the promotion turning The Archer of Infamy babyface.

Priest challenged Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the show's main event. Dissension was teased between the Judgment Day members earlier in the night when Damian Priest praised Seth Rollins and accepted his challenge to not have any of his allies at ringside during the match.

Even then, Finn Balor showed up during the title bout, where he ate a Superkick from The Messiah. However, Damian Priest wasn't happy with this and questioned Balor about his actions. Rollins soon took control of things and hit a Stomp to retain his WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

After the show, Priest and Seth Rollins acknowledged each other's efforts and shook hands. A video of the moment is going viral on social media, with fans sharing their mixed opinions about Damian Priest possibly turning babyface.

While some are excited about seeing Priest work as a fan-favorite, others are unhappy as it could mark the end of his time as a member of Judgment Day.

Check out some of the reactions below:

KrossCult⏳ @KarrionKnight @reigns_era



You had one job hhh @NickLombardiSK Worst thing to happen to priest is a push as a babyfaceYou had one job hhh @reigns_era @NickLombardiSK Worst thing to happen to priest is a push as a babyfaceYou had one job hhh

Texan Nightmare @TexanNightmare @reigns_era @NickLombardiSK Think we’re heading into a Priest face turn and leaving JD. Finn will probably get JD McDonaugh to take him out and take his spot. Priest is ready to be on his own again. JD has really helped him grow. @reigns_era @NickLombardiSK Think we’re heading into a Priest face turn and leaving JD. Finn will probably get JD McDonaugh to take him out and take his spot. Priest is ready to be on his own again. JD has really helped him grow.

WWE veteran Vince Russo is a big fan of Damian Priest

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Damian Priest is a promising prospect.

Last month on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out how The Archer of Infamy possessed every tool to become a main eventer.

"To me, bro, when you talk about athletic ability, believability, the look, the It factor, is okay on the mic, this guy has all those things. They've just not booked him properly in my opinion," said Vince Russo.

Damian Priest had arguably one of the best matches of his career against Seth Rollins, and it's safe to assume there are only brighter things ahead for him.

Do you see the former United States leaving Judgment Day and becoming a babyface on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes