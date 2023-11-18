"You have one move and you ef**d that one up" - Vince McMahon angrily yelled at WWE star after massive WrestleMania botch

Vince McMahon wasn't happy with a superstar's big botch in a WrestleMania match and ended up giving him a piece of his mind.

Maven was heavily pushed as a strong mid-card act in early 2002. At WrestleMania X8, he took on Goldust with his Hardcore Title on the line. In the end, Spike Dudley pinned Maven to become the new champion.

Maven recalled in a new video on his YouTube channel that he had botched his signature dropkick move on Goldust during the match, and Vince McMahon wasn't happy one bit. When he went backstage, McMahon told him that he had one move and he fu*ked it up.

"I remember Goldust picks the trash can up, and I was supposed to dropkick, and it was one of those thin aluminum trash cans. So the idea was, when I kicked it, it would completely cave in. It would look amazing. Goldust would take the bump. So I go to do the spot, jump, and completely missed, whiffed the entire trash can. The moment I got behind gorilla, Vince is irate, he's yelling at me, and I'll never forget it. He says, 'Maven, you have one move, and you ef**d that one up.'" [4:09-4:48]

Vince McMahon once threatened Maven after a bad match on RAW

Maven and Christopher Nowinski once had a match on an episode of RAW that wasn't up to the mark, and Vince wasn't happy one bit. McMahon had made it clear to Maven that he needed to improve in the ring if he wanted to stay in the company.

"As soon as I came back through the curtain, who was there to greet me? But Vince McMahon. He told me, during my break, I needed to decide if this was the career that I wanted to be in, because after putting a match like that out there for the public to see, it wasn't something that he was going to stand for."

Maven was let go from WWE in 2005. He then went on to have a gig on the Home Shopping Network. He currently runs an incredibly successful YouTube channel, and is steadily building up a huge fan following, courtesy his engaging videos.

