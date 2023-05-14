"You're the best" - Rhea Ripley sends a wholesome message to male WWE Superstar, and it's not Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to send a wholesome message to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

When The Judgment Day was first created by Edge, Ripley, and Priest became the initial members to join the faction. Dominik Mysterio joined the stable following Clash at the Castle 2022 and is currently Ripley's on-screen partner.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, The Eradicator sent a three-word message to Priest. The two are also close friends in real life.

"You're the best," wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley recently revealed her retirement plans

Rhea Ripley recently revealed her retirement plans, stating that she wants to go back to her native country of Australia.

In a recent interview with Wrestling with Rosenberg, Ripley stated that she would like to look after her parents as they get older. She said:

"I really wanna go back to Australia. That's my main goal I guess. [Do you mean to live?] Yeah, I wouldn't mind going back there to live and looking after my parents while they're getting older and just spending time with them that I missed out spending through these years being over here."

She continued:

"It's very hard being this far away from everything that I know and everyone that I love. I don't really get to see them too often. I'm grateful that this year has been very kind to me but then also not very kind in a way because I have been able to go back twice this year and I had my parents and my uncle come to WrestleMania. So, I've seen them three times this year, which is nice since the year's just pretty much started. But apart from that like I hadn't seen my dad in four years, which was really really difficult. I love my dad. I'm definitely a daddy's girl. But I got to see my mom. She came down for a little bit. My sister came down for a little bit, made my life very very difficult but I love her."

Rhea Ripley is the current SmackDown Women's Champion having won the title at WrestleMania 39. She recently defended it against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash.

