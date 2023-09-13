"You're better than that" - WWE legend recalls confrontation with Vince McMahon after he got high with Randy Orton

Former WWE employee and Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently discussed smoking weed with Randy Orton.

Long worked with WWE for a long time. He was initially a match official in the company. He then became the general manager for SmackDown, where he arguably had the best run of his career.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Long recalled smoking weed with Randy Orton. He claimed that the two had one dark match to go and were unwinding in The Viper's bus.

"So me and Randy, we're on the bus, and we're smoking. I think we were done so we were high as a kite. Next thing I know it was time to make the dark match. I ran out to make the dark match and Randy's in the dark match. We were in St. Louis, his hometown. I'm so high, I'm going, 'He's The Viper, he's The Legend Killer, he's your hometown boy.' So I'm just going crazy."

Long mentioned that Vince McMahon was waiting for him in the Gorilla position and reprimanded him for going into business for himself.

"By the time I'm going through Gorilla and Vince is standing up. He's waiting on me, and he's telling me, 'Come here.' I walked over there, and I knew I was in trouble. He says to me, 'You in business for yourself out there?' I said, 'No.' He says, 'Goddamn it, they know he's the Legend Killer. It's his hometown. They know he's The Viper. Why in the hell you gotta keep telling them?' I just caught myself, and I said, ' Sir, you're exactly right. I was playing. That will never happen again.' He said, 'Yeah, you're better than that.' That was the only time I had a problem with him." [3:33 - 4:27]

Randy Orton has been out of action since last year

It has been a while since Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV. The Viper last appeared on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

Orton and Riddle teamed up to take on The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification match. RK-Bro lost the bout, and Jimmy and Jey assaulted them. The Viper was written off TV to tend to his back issues and hasn't appeared on TV ever since.

