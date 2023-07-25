"You're a coward, not a fighting Champion" - WWE Universe wants serious action to be taken against Rhea Ripley following Monday Night RAW

Rhea Ripley has dominated WWE's women's division since she dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. Recently, fans were furious with Mami after she brutally attacked Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW and demanded serious actions be taken against The Judgment Day member.

Last night, Rhea Ripley came out for a match against Liv Morgan on RAW. However, it turned into a living nightmare for Liv as she was brutally assaulted by the Women's World Champion. Mami took a steel chair and attacked Morgan's injured shoulder.

Some fans online could not comprehend what they saw and demanded serious actions be taken against the Women's World Champion. Many believed that some of it was too brutal for the PG audience and Mami's title should be taken.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans were not happy with the way Mami dealt with Liv Morgan!

The angle was performed to write Liv Morgan off weekly television due to a real-life injury. While fans did not appreciate the angle, Rhea Ripley's run as Women's World Champion has often been criticized by the WWE Universe as it lacks matches and title defenses.

Rhea Ripley will most likely defend her Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley impressed the WWE Universe with her amazing feat of strength and endurance when she lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and won the bout. Later, she dethroned Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, Mami's run as champion became questionable when she started to wrestle less and sneak attack opponents before their scheduled bout. Later, WWE presented her with a new title and replaced the SmackDown Women's Championship with a new Women's World title.

Apart from defending the title a few times since WrestleMania, The Eradicator has been busy protecting Dirty Dom and assisting him to win titles in the company. Lately, she got into a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW.

Last week, Mami injured Raquel Rodriguez, costing her the women's tag team titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. It looks like the company will most likely book a match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

What are your thoughts on Mami vs. Big Mami Cool at the Biggest Party of The Summer? Sound off in the comment section below.

