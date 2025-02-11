"You're a fraud and everyone can see it" - WWE fans publicly blast Triple H after he sends a message to top female star

WWE fans didn't mince words while attacking Triple H in response to his recent post heaping praise on Bayley. The Game's post praising The Role Model didn't sit well with many fans, judging by the reactions.

On tonight's episode of RAW, Bayley took on Lyra Valkyria in a singles match, and the winner qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber. Ultimately, Bayley won a big victory and will now enter the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Before RAW, Triple H posted on X, praising Bayley and claiming that the WWE Women's division has generational talent.

The post quickly received angry replies from frustrated fans who disagreed with The Game's sentiments.

Many WWE fans believe Triple H can't book women properly

It's been a while since The Game took over the creative team in WWE. Over the past two years, he has made incredibly popular booking decisions, such as Cody Rhodes finishing his story and the Drew McIntyre-CM Punk trilogy.

On the other hand, the veteran booker has made some booking decisions that haven't sat well with many fans.

Many fans were unhappy with the booking of the Women's division on RAW last year, most notably the feud between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. They also complained about The Nightmare's lengthy reign as the Women's World title holder, during which she dominated everyone in her path and was indestructible.

Fans also bashed Levesque for booking Charlotte Flair to win the Women's Royal Rumble match immediately after returning from an injury. After her return, the Queen was out of action for over a year and was given a Royal Rumble win. She was heavily booed on RAW following the PLE.

