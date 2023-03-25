“You're a true hero in every way” - Fans react to heartwarming act by Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown

Fans recently reacted to a heartwarming gesture from Drew McIntyre as he fulfilled a young fan’s dream during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

McIntyre came out on the show for a contract-signing segment with Sheamus and Gunther. The three men are set to compete at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship.

The contract segment was full of aggression, and fans saw Butch lash out at Gunther once the three men signed the contract. This eventually led to a match between the two men but it was McIntyre who caught the attention of the fans.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter after SmackDown and shared details of an event that took place during the commercial segment. He gave a shout-out to the little girl in the front row who asked for a souvenir and caught a pen after McIntyre threw it her way.

"Shout out to the little girl in the front row who asked for a souvenir during commercial then CAUGHT my pen thrown from the ring on live tv #Smackdown," McIntyre wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Fans reacted positively to The Scottish Warrior’s actions on SmackDown. They showed their appreciation towards the former world champion, with one fan even calling him “a true hero.”

⚔️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Claymore Queen🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿⚔️ @KiddKobalt @DMcIntyreWWE The reason why Drew does this? Most likely he still remembers when he was a fan. He knows that love and that feeling when it comes to your favorites @DMcIntyreWWE The reason why Drew does this? Most likely he still remembers when he was a fan. He knows that love and that feeling when it comes to your favorites

Eric Braun @TheDakotacrat @DMcIntyreWWE Much better than the other person in the front row who asked for a souvenir and Gunther tossed them a whole table @DMcIntyreWWE Much better than the other person in the front row who asked for a souvenir and Gunther tossed them a whole table

Jim Cornette feels Drew McIntyre has hit the ceiling in WWE

Fans have seen Drew McIntyre work hard for several years to reach the top of WWE. He had a great run with the WWE Championship during the pandemic era and helped the company get ahead during difficult times.

However, Jim Cornette feels that The Scottish Warrior has failed to make it to the next level of WWE stardom. Speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the industry legend revealed that the 37-year-old has "hit a ceiling and stayed there."

"Drew McIntyre hit a ceiling and stayed there, he’s got the look, he can talk ok, he’s got the size and the body and his work. But it's just, something didn’t happen," Cornette said.

McIntyre is set to face Gunther and Sheamus for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. A win at The Show of Shows could give him something new to work toward in the coming months.

