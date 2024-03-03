"You have to request Triple H for a release," "Leave the big leagues" - WWE fans react to 34-year-old star's poor run

The landscape of WWE is filled with different superstars under Triple H's regime. However, fans recently reacted to a popular star's run, who was squashed by a current champion in less than a few seconds on the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last year, Xyon Quinn became a free agent after his long tenure on the developmental brand. The annual WWE Draft opened more opportunities for the star as he could've appeared on Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Unfortunately, he was barely used across all three brands.

On the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Xyon Quinn made his first television appearance for 2024 on the main roster. Unfortunately, current NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker squashed the star in a matter of seconds, and fans reacted to Quinn's run with the promotion after the humiliating loss.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xyon Quinn had a total of seven televised matches last year, including an appearance on Monday Night RAW last May. It will be interesting to see what the management does next with the star on either brand heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Wrestling legend dubs Xyon Quinn's opponent as the next Brock Lesnar following WWE SmackDown

In 2018, Xyon Quinn signed a developmental deal with the promotion. However, it's uncertain what the star will do next after getting squashed by Bron Breakker on the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette heavily praised the former two-time NXT Champion following his dominant victory over Quinn. Moreover, he believes the second-generation star is the next Brock Lesnar of WWE. Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran said:

"He's [Bron Breakker] the new Brock Lesnar with none of the problems. He's 20 years younger and they don't have to worry about the lawsuits or whatever is gonna be coming out. He has got the same qualities, he's obviously is not gonna bother to, or take the time to, or go through and compete and win the UFC title, but he's got the same kind of aggression and intensity that Brock has and the power and the speed that Brock had, you know, 20 years ago. He's a more natural worker."

Currently, the promotion has seemingly cut ties with Brock Lesnar, and there's no update on whether The Beast Incarnate will ever return to WWE for a final run.

Do you think Xyon Quinn should leave the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE