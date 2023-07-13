"You should've said NO," "Bro went from a 16-time world champion to a Barbie Doll" - Wrestling world reacts to John Cena's new look

John Cena never ceases to amaze his fans, whether inside the squared circle or behind the cameras in Hollywood. The Cenation Leader's new look in Barbie has once again seemingly broken the internet, and the wrestling fans predictably had a bunch of hilarious reactions!

The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starring film is one of the most anticipated films of the year, scheduled for a worldwide release on July 21st. During a recent interview, Robbie revealed that John Cena seemingly landed a role in Barbie by accident, as they bumped into each other at a restaurant in London.

Cena also paid for her meal, which earned him plaudits online, and he was eventually cast as "Kenmaid." The 16-time WWE Champion has donned a handful of bizarre avatars already acting career, but none might be as comical as his Barbie look with the shell necklace and blonde wig.

Wrestling fans had some amazing opinions on Cena's appearance, with one claiming he could go to AEW and become Jungle Boy's on-screen dad. An Instagram post also compared Kenmaid to how Ripley looked during her early WWE days.

The World Women's Champion reacted to the photo, in case you missed it, while the pro wrestling faith took to a whole new level with their epic takes, as you can view below:

b6yley 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @b6yleyy @WrestlingWCC bro went from a 16-time world champion to a Barbie Doll @WrestlingWCC bro went from a 16-time world champion to a Barbie Doll

fidz fidz @fidzfidz14 @WrestlingWCC A very beautiful, majestic, and kissable being over here , and hi dua lipa @WrestlingWCC A very beautiful, majestic, and kissable being over here , and hi dua lipa 😲

CrazyDude @FarhanAther92 @WrestlingWCC That promo line "You left us hanging high n dry to play a fairy with a tooth" against The Rock hasn't aged well for John 🤷🏻‍♂️ @WrestlingWCC That promo line "You left us hanging high n dry to play a fairy with a tooth" against The Rock hasn't aged well for John 🤷🏻‍♂️

DMack @Wuzatnin @WrestlingWCC Why is Dua Lipa in a side-by-side photo with a floating wig!? @WrestlingWCC Why is Dua Lipa in a side-by-side photo with a floating wig!?

John Cena recently surprised the WWE Universe with an unannounced appearance

The 46-year-old is in the upper echelons of showbiz but still hasn't forgotten about his professional wrestling roots.

John Cena showed up at Money in the Bank in London, where Grayson Waller confronted the WWE legend and took an Attitude Adjustment after a great segment. The NXT call-up received a lot of praise for being able to hang with one of the greatest on the microphone, while John Cena gave the UK fans another reason to remember a record-breaking MITB edition fondly.

Cena has made it a habit of dropping by WWE sporadically as he juggles his various commitments in Hollywood alongside his part-time wrestling status. The superstar clearly does not have a lot of time left in the business, but he has some big goals, such as having a WrestleMania in London.

If that ends up happening, a WWE veteran revealed that John Cena could be involved in an incredible skit at the event even if he doesn't wrestle. You can read more on that here.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes