“You slimy pice of cr*p” - WWE RAW star sends warning to Judgment Day member following WrestleMania XL attack

The Judgment Day had an eventful outing at WrestleMania XL Night One, with each WWE star – barring JD McDonagh – competing in notable matches on the card.

Despite not wrestling on the show, the Irish star attempted to interfere in favor of his stablemates during the six-pack ladder match. This led to him getting thrown off the top of the ladder and onto two tables set outside the ring.

When he addressed the impact of the bump he took at WrestleMania XL on X, JD McDonagh got a message from RAW Superstar Ricochet. The former Intercontinental Champion has been at odds with The Judgment Day in recent weeks, especially with McDonagh and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

"You did. You won this a** whipping that's about to come your way on Monday. You slimy pice of cr*p," Ricochet wrote on X.

You can check out his post here.

The man formerly known as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground had taken a backseat after losing a high-profile showdown with Logan Paul at SummerSlam last year. However, he has been on a roll of late, racking up wins against JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio on RAW. It remains to be seen if WWE creative follows this up by giving him something of substance post-WrestleMania.

Ricochet wants to tag with former WWE Universal Champion against the Paul Brothers

Ahead of SummerSlam 2023, Ricochet expressed a desire to reunite with Braun Strowman upon the latter's return to WWE. Strowman got sidelined in May and underwent surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae. The Monster Among All Monsters was working in the tag team division alongside The Future of Flight.

Ricochet told Sporting News that he would love to team up with the former Universal Champion again in order to take down Logan and Jake Paul:

"Honestly, wait until my partner Braun [Strowman] comes back and me and Braun will smack [Logan Paul and Jake Paul] if he wants. I smack Logan, he’ll smack Jake," Ricochet said.

Interestingly, WWE teased that the rivalry between Logan Paul and Ricochet is far from over. In October, The Maverick and "Dirty" Dom worked a segment on RAW, in which the former messed with ring announcer Samantha Irvin, who is also the real-life partner of Ricochet. The latter interrupted the proceedings and brought the fight to Paul.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Ricochet and Logan Paul revisit their rivalry in 2024? Yes. They have unfinished business. No. Done and dusted. 0 votes View Discussion