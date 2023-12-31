"You Still Got It" - CM Punk, Zelina Vega, Big E, and several other WWE Superstars react to AJ Lee's rare wrestling update 

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for almost a decade, but fans have been pushing for the former Divas Champion to make her return to WWE and follow in the footsteps of her husband, CM Punk.

Lee retired from the business back in 2015 and Punk has already noted several times that she was struggling with a neck and back injury, which was why she has remained away from the ring.

Her recent role on Starz show Heels has led to many fans speculating that she could return for a Royal Rumble spot if she was able to bump a few times. Lee recently shared an image of her with the stunt doubles and cast members on Heels, noting that 2023 had been a solid year, which has led to much more speculation and many reactions from current WWE Superstars.

The likes of CM Punk, Megan Morant, Bayley, Zelina Vega, Big E, and Nikki Cross all liked the update, whilst several sent heartwarming reactions.

Many fans have also commented on the update, asking both Lee and her husband CM Punk to find a way to make her part of the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

AJ Lee received some heart-warming messages

Will AJ Lee return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble?

AJ Lee has dropped a number of hints and teases about her in-ring status, even updating an image of her old Converse boots that she was seen wrestling in throughout her WWE career.

This has led many fans to speculate that her return could finally be happening, and more importantly, seeing as the control of the company has shifted over the past year, it could possibly be a major factor in Lee making her return to the squared circle.

Do you think Lee will return to WWE at The Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.