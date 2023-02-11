"You still suck! Bottomfeeder!" - WWE fans turn wild as Sami Zayn asserted his claim for the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Wrestling fans have disparaged Sami Zayn for asserting his chances of winning the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Special Counsel Paul Heyman kicked off the show and addressed the Sami Zayn issue. He said that The Tribal Chief would tear the former Honorary Uce apart at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

The former Intercontinental Champion sneaked up from behind and mentioned that every member of The Bloodline knows that Reigns' days as champion are numbered.

Sami made a bold prediction, stating that The Bloodline is on its way out. He also mocked Paul Heyman, claiming he has a spoiler of his own and that Roman Reigns only has eight days left as champion.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to slam Zayn and stated that he could not beat The Tribal Chief.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan said that the 38-year-old WWE Superstar still "sucks."

Another fan mentioned that Zayn would be humiliated in his hometown of Montreal.

A WWE fan booed the former Intercontinental Champion for challenging Reigns.

A user also stated that Zayn should keep dreaming of his chances of becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion.

Some fans were impressed by Zayn's promo next to Paul Heyman.

JazzyModernVintage @JazzyMVintage @WWE @SamiZayn @HeymanHustle Sami Zayn out here making all valid points and I'm loving it! @WWE @SamiZayn @HeymanHustle Sami Zayn out here making all valid points and I'm loving it!

Sami Zayn put Roman Reigns through a massive Spear last week on WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he can do the same at Elimination Chamber 2023.

What did you think of Heyman and Zayn's segment tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes