"You are in trouble" - Wrestling fans react to aftermath of The Bloodline member following an awful defeat on WWE SmackDown

The wrestling world has shared their brutally honest opinion following The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso's massive upset on WWE SmackDown tonight.

The Usos lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Since the twins lost their titles, Roman Reigns has lost faith in them and was unwilling to bet his odds. Tonight, Paul Heyman, by the orders of The Tribal Chief, warned Jimmy and Jey Uso that if they fail to bring the gold titles back, they should join the obscurity of being on Monday Night RAW.

The match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Bloodline members had its fair share of ups and downs. But Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, in a backstage segment, turned to Solo Sikoa and suggested to him menacingly, "Tonight is your night."

However, as Sikoa tried to interfere in the match's closing stages, Matt Riddle stepped in to help KO and Sami. Owens delivered a Stunner on Jimmy, followed by a Helluva Kick from Sami Zayn to retain their titles.

After the match, Jey Uso was shown on television, showcasing his frightened face. WWE on FOX tweeted a post that showed Jey Uso's worried expression to that of his rivalry with Roman Reigns at the Clash of Champions 2020.

WWE fans immediately stormed to Twitter to put the twins on notice, stating they would face the wrath of The Head of the Table.

Check out the reactions below:

Some fans said Jey Uso is in trouble and should run from Reigns.

A few WWE fans shared that they feel sad for The Bloodline member and that Roman Reigns should respect him.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline may be on the verge of welcoming a significant new member

The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion may already has the most extraordinary candidate for a new member of The Bloodline to be recruited very soon.

Jacob Fatu is another member that may join WWE in the future. He is the son of wrestler icon Sam Fatu, and legendary Rikishi also trained him.

In a recent interview with Bullet Cast, Fatu stated that he wanted to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE but would leave it up to God. He also expressed his enthusiasm for what they were doing.

"Like, Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that," Fatu said.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Jacob Fatu was asked about the possibility that he may one day join The Bloodline. "𝐈'𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐝'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.” (Fightful) Jacob Fatu was asked about the possibility that he may one day join The Bloodline. "𝐈'𝐥𝐥 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐝'𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬.” (Fightful) https://t.co/kods4Xjkr7

The superstar has had tremendous success on the independent circuit, where Jacob Fatu made his name working against top names in Major League Wrestling and even becoming a champion. As the current MLW Heavyweight Champion, he is a wrestler in high demand.

Do you think Roman Reigns would kick out The Usos and introduce Jacob Fatu in his Bloodline faction? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes