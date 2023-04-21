Elon Musk has shocked many Twitter users, including WWE Superstars, around the world as the latest update on the social media platform sees the "blue ticks" missing from all verified accounts. Sheamus changed his profile picture, leaving the WWE Universe in splits.

The coveted blue tick has been removed from all profiles since yesterday. Now, Twitter users will have to pay $8 a month to ensure they have a verified tick against their names on Twitter.

Many WWE Superstars took to Twitter to air their grievances about the blue tick update. One of these superstars was the former World Champion Sheamus. In his own style, The Celtic Warrior made it known to the world that he had lost his verified authenticity.

Today, Sheamus updated his profile picture and now has his own huge blue tick. Fans found this hilarious and reacted to the picture, appreciating his sense of humor.

The Mechanic @Gr1mmyReaper @WWESheamus They take away his check mark and Sheamus practically goes, Fine I'll make my own! @WWESheamus They take away his check mark and Sheamus practically goes, Fine I'll make my own!

Sheamus was unsuccessful in becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion at WrestleMania

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre challenged Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39. All three men had a great match, pushing each other to the limit with every strike.

In the end, Gunther was able to hold on to his Intercontinental Championship, continuing his title reign for 280+ days now. It is unfortunate that The Celtic Warrior was unable to win the match and become a Grand Slam Champion. But being the sport he is, he took to Twitter to share his reaction to his bout at the Show Of Shows.

It looks like the former World Champion is still involved in a feud with Gunther, given that the Brawling Brutes faced The Imperium in a six-man tag team match on the WWE SmackDown after WrestleMania. His good friend Drew McIntyre has been missing in action since the PLE due to a possible injury and unhappiness with the creative direction of his character.

Will The Celtic Warrior become the Grand Slam Champion any time soon? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

