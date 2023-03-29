"You will not be missed" - WWE fans react as big return after five years rumored for Hell in a Cell match at WrestleMania 39

One of the longest WWE rivalries heading into WrestleMania 39 will see its final chapter written in a Hell in a Cell Match.

Edge and Finn Balor have been feuding on RAW since the latter joined The Judgment Day, and the group turned on The Rated-R Superstar. Edge insisted that he wanted to move on from Balor as he had much more to do in his final run as a wrestler and demanded a Hell in a Cell Match.

Finn Balor accepted, following which Edge demanded the new Judgment Day leader bring his "demons." It was soon confirmed that Finn Balor's "Demon" persona would appear for the first time since the controversial loss against Roman Reigns in the Universal Championship match at Extreme Rules in 2021.

Latest backstage reports have suggested that WWE is planning another massive return for this match. The promotion will seemingly bring back the original Hell in a Cell design, ditching the red-colored structure that has been in use since being introduced in 2018.

Fans rejoiced at the prospect of red Hell in a Cell being replaced by its classic iteration, considering the strong criticism the former has received over the years. From wishing it "RIP" to wondering how the concept lasted for at least half a decade, viewers had a lot to say.

Here's how WWE fans reacted to the original Hell in a Cell structure seemingly returning at WrestleMania 39:

Edge is awaiting WWE's approval for "extra stupid ideas" at WrestleMania 39

During a recent interview with Sportsnet 590 The Fan, Edge talked about certain "extra stupid ideas" he had for his match against Finn Balor at WrestleMania. The Rated-R Superstar stated that the stakes are high when they compete on a big stage because fans expect memorable moments.

He is determined to deliver a memorable match to end his brutal rivalry with Finn Balor at WrestleMania on an epic note and is only awaiting approval from WWE. He was quoted as saying:

"I have a history of doing stupid things, right? You do because it's a Hell in a Cell match and because people expect a certain level of brutality within the performance. You gotta up the stakes. So I do. I think outside the box and I think about what's physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have."

The Hall of Famer added that he likes to save big spots for a grand stage like WrestleMania.

"I always try and make sure that I save them for WrestleMania or I'll save them where it'll actually mean something and be remembered. I'm not diving face-first through a flaming table with thumbtacks on my back unless it's WrestleMania, because I know that will be one that people are gonna remember," Edge noted. [H/T: PostWrestling]

Edge also spoke about The Judgment Day's recent growth on RAW and said he is proud of how far they have come. He admitted that their current position on the roster was one of his goals when he first started the group.

