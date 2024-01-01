"You won’t get away with this again" - WWE fans 'angry' at RAW GM Adam Pearce's announcement ahead of Day 1

Some WWE fans got upset at RAW general manager Adam Pearce for his announcement ahead of tonight's Day 1.

Pearce uploaded a video of himself making a special announcement hours before the New Year's celebration kicked in. He thanked all of his followers for the support he received during an amazing 2023.

The video was cut short, and fans had to click the link to his YouTube account for the full announcement. For those wondering, Pearce recited the lyrics to Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up.

Here's the video for those who want to get Rickrolled to start 2024:

Fans on social media were jokingly unhappy with Adam Pearce's announcement. Here are some of the best reactions from the WWE Universe:

"Damn it, Pearce. You won't get away with this again," a fan commented.

"I'll always support you Adam!!! I'll never let you down OR dessert you!" one fan wrote.

This fan has jokes:

"So I'm guessing 80’s icon Rick Astley will be a surprise participant in the 2024 Royal Rumble???"

Here are the rest of the reactions and memes:

It's a great way to start the new year for fans who have a sense of humor. Adam Pearce has been WWE's top on-screen authority figure for the past few years and was named RAW's general manager a few months ago.

What is Adam Pearce cooking at WWE RAW Day 1?

WWE will kick off 2024 with a special episode of RAW called Day 1. RAW general manager Adam Pearce has set up at least four matches for tonight's event. Here are the four matches on the card so far:

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's World Championship

Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

In addition to these four matches, Triple H teased that a former WWE champion may or may not appear tonight.

Which match at WWE RAW Day 1 are you most excited for? Share your answers in the comments section below.

