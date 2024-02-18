Zelina Vega, Kim Orton, Naomi, and several others react to Nia Jax's new WWE nickname

Nia Jax is set to face off against Rhea Ripley in less than a week's time in Perth, Australia, for the WWE Women's World Championship. The former champion has looked incredible since making her return to the company late last year and appears to have given herself an interesting new nickname.

Jax recently took to Instagram to share an interesting update where she called herself a "purple people eater," which could be a shot at Rhea Ripley since the champion is known to wear black and purple as a member of The Judgment Day.

The post has received a lot of attention online, with the likes of Samantha Irwin, Zelina Vega, Kim Orton, Naomi, and Raquel Rodriguez all commenting on the post.

There were a lot of Instagram comments

There were also a lot of likes, with Tiffany Stratton, Cathy Kelley, Kairi Sane, Piper Niven, Carmella, Maxxine Dupri, Jade Cargill, and many others seemingly liking what they saw.

Nia Jax has been pushed into a fantastic position on RAW in recent weeks and has been built as a legitimate threat to Rhea Ripley's Championship ahead of WrestleMania.

Will Nia Jax be walking into WrestleMania XL as WWE Women's World Champion?

Nia Jax has been somewhat overlooked heading into her match at Elimination Chamber since Rhea Ripley will be in her home country. The Judgment Day member will have the backing of the crowd, and if she can see a way past Jax, then she will walk into WrestleMania as a main roster Champion for the first time.

The Women's Elimination Chamber match will decide who will challenge for the title, with the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and one more woman set to battle inside the steel.

This means that if The Irresistible Force is unable to find a way past Rhea Ripley, then she could miss out on WrestleMania altogether since both Women's Championship matches will be decided following the show.

Do you think it could be Nia Jax walking into WrestleMania XL as the Women's World Champion? Share your thoughts and predictions for the match in the comments section below.