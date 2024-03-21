Zilla Fatu reacts to real-life Bloodline member seemingly teasing signing with WWE

Zilla Fatu has reacted to Lance Anoa'i's recent photo on social media, where he seemingly teased signing with WWE.

Anoa'i has previously wrestled for the Stamford-based company and was involved during Roman Reigns' feud with Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. He represented the Anoa'i family in a match against McMahon, which he lost via submission.

Taking to social media, Anoa'i posted a photo showing off his incredible physique. Interestingly enough, he hashtagged WWE in his tweet.

"Best shape of my Career and I’m only getting started! #WWE #TSS," wrote Anoa'i.

Responding to the same post on Instagram, Zilla Fatu reacted with a one-word message.

"helloooo," wrote Zilla.

Lance Anoa'i previously opened up about his WWE tryouts

Lance Anoa'i has discussed his tryouts in the past. During a previous interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the former MLW World Tag Team Champion stated that he had no luck at the Performance Center.

Despite being unable to find his luck with the Stamford-based promotion, Anoa'i didn't stop himself from improving. He stated:

"I've been to the Performance Center I think three or four times for tryouts. And every single time it's 'Sorry but we ain't got nothing for you yet, just keep working.' And after a while, you get tired of hearing that. I didn't stop, I just kept going, doing what I had to do. Man, there's so much of my family already in WWE, so we just gotta spread the brand out," Anoa'i said. "Especially like after my last tryout, I was like alright I got the email saying that I don't have nothing yet."

The Bloodline currently consists of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and The Bloodline. Outside the company, the Anoa'i family spreads out across various promotions, courtesy of Lance Anoa'i, Zilla Fatu, Jacob Fatu, and other major names.

