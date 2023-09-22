Nia Jax to ruin big match on WWE SmackDown and begin feud with 7-time champion? Exploring the possibility

Nia Jax hasn’t appeared on WWE SmackDown in two years. In her last match on the blue brand, Nia teamed up with Bayley and Shayna Baszler to defeat Bianca Belair, Natalya, and Tamina on May 21, 2021. Now that Nia is back in WWE, she could show up on the blue brand to wreak havoc.

Nia Jax might make an unannounced appearance on WWE SmackDown this week. The former RAW Women’s Champion might interfere in the WWE Women’s Championship match between defending champion IYO SKY and challenger Asuka.

Expand Tweet

It is possible that she could ruin the match for The Empress of Tomorrow because of their feud over the Women’s Title in Triple H’s version of NXT. Jax had unsuccessfully tried to end Asuka’s historic NXT Women’s Championship reign at TakeOver: The End on June 8, 2016.

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown will mark the first singles meeting between Asuka and IYO SKY in a WWE ring. The duo had confronted each other in multi-woman settings on many occasions in past WWE events but never went toe-to-to in singles competition.

Did Nia Jax tease a WWE SmackDown appearance during her RAW angle? Analyzing the clue

Nia Jax gave Raquel Rodriguez whiplash and bruised Rhea Ripley’s ribs during their Women’s World Championship match on RAW. Both competitors were ruled out of active in-ring competition due to their injuries.

Jax also showed up unannounced during the women’s tag team match this past Monday on RAW. She attacked every competitor in sight, including former tag team partner Shayna Baszler, who was responsible for ending Nia’s first WWE run.

After the attack, the former RAW Women's Champion said the whole women’s division was on notice. This could be a subtle tease toward a potential appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight.

Fans will have to wait till tonight's show to find out if The Irresistible Force will show up.

What are your thoughts on Jax's return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star