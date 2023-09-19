Nia Jax's return was the catalyst in The Rock returning to WWE? Analyzing the possibility

The Rock and Nia Jax returned to WWE in the same week. The Irresistible Force made her comeback on the September 11, 2023 edition of Monday Night RAW, while The Brahma Bull returned at the September 15 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

The fact that both of them returned during the same week makes one wonder if Jax’s return played a role in The Rock returning to WWE, especially since Jax is the closest member that Dwayne Johnson has from his mother’s side within the pro wrestling industry.

While returning in the same week may seem to be connected, it's also very possible that it isn’t. During Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he met with Nick Khan to discuss his WWE return for WrestleMania 39. Hence, he had been in talks with the company for a while, and the timing could have been purely coincidental.

Nia Jax returned to WWE and ambushed Rhea Ripley to reestablish her dominance. She was initially let go from her contract in 2021 because of budget cuts.

The Rock is open to challenging Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40

Initially, WWE wanted to bring back The Brahma Bull at WrestleMania 39 to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship while Cody Rhodes took on either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre.

However, WWE and Johnson couldn’t find the perfect plan, and the idea was scrapped. As a result, Cody Rhodes challenged The Tribal Chief in a losing effort.

During Rock’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he revealed that he’s open to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows.

Considering his return to SmackDown, the brand where Roman Reigns is drafted, it’s only a matter of time before the megastars of WWE come face to face. The two facing off could have far-reaching consequences for the Samoan family's wrestling legacy and the WWE Universe.