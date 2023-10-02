Nia Jax to take revenge on her ex-partner after 742 days on WWE RAW tonight? What could happen

On RAW, Nia Jax made a scintillating return by interfering in a championship re-match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. While she cost the latter her title opportunity, Jax's attack on the former has ruled the champ out from appearing on RAW in recent times. Later, Jax also landed a vicious beating on Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

While The Irresistible Force has attacked a variety of people, there is a huge possibility she could attack her former partner on Monday Night RAW. The superstar in question is Shayna Baszler.

This week on the red brand, Baszler and Jax are scheduled to face each other in a singles match after the latter attacked Baszler last week. The match between the duo will be special for an important reason. Nia Jax's last opponent before being released in 2021was Shayna Baszler, on the September 20 episode of RAW.

In that match, Baszler registered a victory over Jax. This time, Jax will look to avenge her defeat from 2021. It will be interesting to see how this story progresses on RAW.

Nia Jax recently reacted to her viral clip involving Zoey Stark

Since making her return to RAW, it seems as if Nia Jax is here to make a statement. While Jax's attack on Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez went viral on social media, a moment she shared with Zoey Stark inside the ring on the latest edition of RAW has done the rounds too.

In fact, The Irresistible Force herself reacted to the clip. On the latest edition of the red brand, Nia Jax faced Zoey Stark in a singles match. While the match was won by Jax, Stark gave it her best shot. At one instance during the contest, Stark attempted to lift Jax on her shoulders.

While she found success and it seemed like Stark had Jax securely on her shoulders, the attempt quickly turned into disaster as the former crumbled under the Samoan wrestler's weight. Later on her social media, Jax shared the clip of this moment on her Instagram and wrote:

"Meatyyy."

While The Irresistible Force registered a victory over Stark last week, it will be interesting to see whether she can continue the momentum against Shayna Baszler. It will also be worth noting Jax's future when Rhea Ripley returns to RAW.

