Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's secret talk to result in 2 WWE legends returning? Exploring the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW featured a lot of appearances from Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager had to deal with seemingly dozens of superstars wanting title opportunities and the big-time rivalries set to be settled at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

During one backstage segment, Nick Aldis surprisingly appeared. Aldis is the SmackDown General Manager, and the pair have a bit of a friendly competition going on. However, the talk was quite brief as they agreed to go and have a meeting of some kind elsewhere.

The WWE Universe began to immediately speculate about what the meeting could be. One interesting move could be that it will lead to an announcement and reveal that both General Managers will soon have assistants. RAW could feature the Hall of Famer Lita, and SmackDown could feature the returning Mickie James.

Mickie James coming to WWE seems feasible, as she was recently confirmed to be a free agent. Her husband is Nick Aldis, so the pair working together on-screen could be a logical step. Provided the fact how chaotic SmackDown's Women's Division is, James taking control could be fun.

Meanwhile, Lita is a Hall of Famer who won the coveted Women's Tag Team Titles earlier this year. She was attacked by her best friend Trish Stratus and then left WWE TV, but she could possibly return to an authoritative role soon.

Randy Orton's WWE return has been confirmed

While it remains to be seen if Mickie James returns to WWE and whether Lita returns to television or not, one massive return has been confirmed. The legendary Randy Orton is set to make a comeback in just a matter of days.

The news was broken by Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. Rhodes will be teaming up with Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and Jey Uso to battle Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Drew McIntyre in the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event.

Cody's team needed to find a fifth member. Sami reached out to someone on SmackDown, presumably Kevin Owens, but he could not make it work. Meanwhile, Seth reached out to a mysterious person as well but could not nail anyone down.

Thankfully for both the babyface team and the WWE fans, Cody Rhodes pulled off the shocker of the year and got Randy Orton on the squad. Fans went ballistic in the arena and on social media upon hearing the news.

However, now that Randy is set to return, not everything is peachy keen. Jey Uso was part of The Bloodline, the group responsible for injuring Orton to begin with. What will happen when they are on the same team? For now, only time will tell.

