Nick Aldis to announce a Fatal 4-Way match for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis has a lot on his plate as SmackDown's General Manager, and more of those concerns can be piled up as the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 rolls around. Interestingly, another bout can be added to the card courtesy of the tag team division.

At the 2025 Royal Rumble, The Street Profits returned and interfered during Motor City Machine Guns' and DIY's Tag Team Championship match. However, The Profits didn't make any major moves until last week's SmackDown episode where they warned the blue brand's tag team division. With the WWE Elimination Chamber approaching, more chaos in the tag team division might take place, forcing Nick Aldis to let them settle it once and for all.

This week's SmackDown show will see Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defend the Tag Team Championships against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly. During the bout, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins can once again make their presence known.

However, The Street Profits' plans can be foiled by Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, resulting in more chaos to ensue. This brawl can force Nick Aldis to appear and announce a Tag Team Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber, making it the possible fifth match on the card.

The WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event currently has four matches booked. It has the titular men's and women's matches, Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs Nia Jax and Candice LeRae, and an unsanctioned match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

What did The Street Profits have to say about DIY ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber?

Montez and Dawkins were the duo many fans didn't mind seeing win Tag Team Titles, but an injury sidelined their momentum. That is why many were shocked when they appeared at this year's Rumble. Although they have somewhat helped DIY retain their gold, The Profits still have them on their radar.

On a couple of SmackDown episodes ago, The Street Profits shared that they wouldn't be targeting DIY in the first place if the champions didn't give away their opportunity.

"Honestly, we wouldn't even be in this position right now, if you didn't give our opportunity away," Angelo Dawkins said. "DIY, your days are numbered. Every time The Street Profits gets close to the tag team titles, somebody just wants to show up. Somebody wants to appear out of nowhere. Somebody wants to sc**w us over. Well, no more."

It will be interesting to see what plans Nick Aldis has for SmackDown en route to the WWE Elimination Chamber.

