Nick Aldis to be attacked by The Bloodline and replaced as SmackDown GM by WWE legend? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline has wreaked havoc on WWE SmackDown ever since Solo Sikoa took over as the faction's leader. The heel faction has targeted all the champions on the blue brand and currently holds the WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Street Champion attempted to dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2024, but Roman Reigns' interference in the match rendered that impossible. However, Sikoa has demanded a rematch against the 39-year-old, which is yet to be confirmed.

Since Nick Aldis runs the blue show, he might not grant the self-proclaimed Bloodline leader a free rematch against the Undisputed WWE Champion. If the SmackDown General Manager refuses, it can trigger an assault on Aldis by The Bloodline. Following that, Solo Sikoa introduces the new GM of the blue show: WWE Hall of Famer and his father, Rikishi.

Rikishi is quite vocal about the opportunities his sons are receiving on WWE. He believes The Street Champion has been holding down the fort in Reigns' absence, and definitely deserves to be pushed to the top. As the new SmackDown GM, Rikishi immediately grants a rematch between Cody Rhodes and The Bloodline leader.

The Bloodline's former members might soon reunite on WWE SmackDown

Currently, only Roman Reigns has returned to WWE SmackDown among the three former Bloodline members. However, he will need to bring the band back together if he wants to take down Solo Sikoa's Bloodline.

Jimmy Uso is already medically cleared to return to WWE, but no date for his return has been confirmed. However, with Cody Rhodes' rivalry with Kevin Owens in the rear-view mirror, the Stamford-based promotion might resume his rivalry with Solo Sikoa.

Apart from Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso can be the one to help Cody Rhodes against the heel stable. While doing so, Uso and Reigns can reunite on the blue show, and protect The American Nightmare from the heel faction.

