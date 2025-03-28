Nick Aldis to ban The New Bloodline; huge change to major WrestleMania 41 match? 4 Things the WWE SmackDown GM can do on tonight's episode

Tonight, WWE SmackDown will be live from the O2 Arena in London, England. This episode of the blue brand will be yet another important step in the build up towards WrestleMania 41 which takes place on April 19th and April 20th at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Ad

WWE has announced many interesting matches and segments for this upcoming episode of SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see how the blue brand's GM Nick Aldis can further enhance his show. In this article, we will look at the four things Aldis can do on SmackDown tonight:

#4. Nick Aldis can ban The New Bloodline from a title match on SmackDown tonight

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, the WWE Universe will witness a United States Championship match between LA Knight and Braun Strowman. The latter received a title shot after he beat Jacob Fatu of The New Bloodline on last week's episode of the Friday night show.

Ad

Trending

Since Fatu lost the match last week, there is a chance he and his crew could look to disrupt the match between Knight and Strowman tonight. After all, they have the tendency to do such things. Hence, Nick Aldis could ban the faction from being ringside during this match.

#3. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest is made official for WrestleMania 41

Ad

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have been at loggerheads for quite a while now. Based on the direction WWE is projecting, it's very likely that McIntyre and Damian will be competing against each other at WrestleMania 41. Tonight, Nick Aldis could make this match official for The Show of Shows.

To make this bout more exciting, Aldis could also announce a stipulation for the match. The last time McIntyre was involved in a rivalry-ending match, he fought inside a Hell in a Cell. Similarly, Aldis could book yet another exciting match between the two powerhouses for WrestleMania.

Ad

#2. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens gets a stipulation

Last week on SmackDown, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens opened the show. The latter tried to apologize to Orton and lure him to form a team, but The Viper refused. These two individuals are now scheduled to settle their beef at WrestleMania 41.

However, the only thing missing from this match is a stipulation which could make the contest even more exciting. Therefore, on tonight's episode, Nick Aldis could add a stipulation and further create hype for the bout between Orton and Owens.

Ad

#1. Mediate the triple threat contract signing

Ad

WWE SmackDown will witness a historic contract signing tonight. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will all be under the same roof to make their match at WrestleMania 41 official. The last time these three superstars shared the ring, it led to an uncontrollable brawl.

This is why Nick Aldis wouldn't want to take a risk tonight. The one way Aldis can ensure that the contract signing doesn't end up in a brawl is by mediating the it himself. Since he is an authority figure with the power to make decisions, Reigns, Rollins, and Punk will watch their actions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback