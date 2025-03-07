Nick Aldis to bring back iconic WWE stipulation after 3 years for Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens? Exploring the possibility

Randy Orton finally returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 and immediately targeted Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter attacked the Viper in November, causing him to be absent for quite a while. A match between the two men is expected to occur, and Nick Aldis could add a stipulation to make the clash more exciting.

Ad

On the November 8, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown, the rivalry between Kevin Owens and Randy Orton intensified after Owens delivered a package piledriver to Orton. The move is banned due to the dangers it poses. After three months, The Apex Predator finally returned and attacked his former partner at Elimination Chamber following his unsanctioned match against Sami Zayn. The returning star is set to appear on the blue brand tonight, and Nick Aldis could bring back the No Holds Barred stipulation for a clash between the two at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

When Orton returned last weekend, he attempted to deliver his own banned move to Owens, the punt kick, before being restrained by officials. Since it seems both men won't abide by any rules, Nick could make a No Holds Barred match official for both men at WrestleMania 41 so they can have no restrictions.

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The last time a No Holds Barred took place on WWE television was the July 4, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW where Becky Lynch defeated Asuka.

WWE personality's thoughts on the selling point in Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' feud has took place over several months now. The long conflict may cause some fans to find it repetitive and no longer be interested. However, Sam Roberts pointed out a significant selling point WWE can use for the match.

Ad

In an episode of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts noted that after the brawl at the Toronto Premium Live Event, the company might milk the banned moves of both stars in their match.

"It's an interesting scenario that they both have a banned move," Sam Roberts reminded of Kevin Owens using the Piledriver on Randy Orton. "Kevin Owens has the Piledriver, Randy Orton has the punt kick. So, is it going to be a match where both moves are banned or legal? [...] I feel like those moves have to play some kind of part in the way this match is done."

Ad

It remains to be seen what will happen next between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback