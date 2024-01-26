Nick Aldis to bring in a former Royal Rumble winner on SmackDown to take care of the Roman Reigns situation? Potential twist explored

The final SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble is hyped with much anticipation. General Manager Nick Aldis has his hands full with the Roman Reigns situation and, most recently, Kevin Owens and Logan Paul's brawl.

The Bloodline has been running rampant on the brand over the past couple of years with little to no hindrance. When Nick Aldis was appointed as the General Manager last year, he confronted the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on a couple of occasions. Their disagreements and The Bloodline's interference in a number one contender's Triple Threat Match led to Aldis announcing the Fatal Four-Way match at the event.

Despite his actions, Roman Reigns has been dismissive of the rules set in place. Last week on the blue brand, a contract signing was organized for the Royal Rumble match. Only the competitors showed up, with Paul Heyman appearing on behalf of The Tribal Chief. In light of their shenanigans, Nick Aldis could reach out to The Rock. The newly appointed TKO Board of Directors member has already teased a feud with Roman Reigns. However, the details and location of it are unknown, with WrestleMania 40 being the heavily rumored platform.

The Rock could show up on SmackDown to address his recent appointment and, in addition, call out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. This would be the apt base for a mega feud at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The multi-time world champion could also advise Aldis on dealing with The Bloodline and their leader.

The People's Champion is no stranger to Royal Rumble matches. He won the classic battle royal in 2000 and proceeded to compete against Triple H, Mick Foley, and Big Show in a Fatal Four-Way at WrestleMania that year.

Paul Heyman has been busy before SmackDown

Amidst Roman Reigns' absence and scarce presence on SmackDown, his Wiseman Paul Heyman has been busy.

In the week before the Royal Rumble, The Wiseman extended an invitation to The Viper to work with him instead of going against the group. Last week, Orton threatened Heyman that he would have no hesitation in attacking him if he got in his way.

Paul Heyman was also tasked with "fixing" the situation about the Fatal Four-Way bout but failed to do so. This did not please Roman Reigns one bit, and he seemingly won't be happy with Heyman. The Special Counsel will also look to have The Bloodline dominate proceedings on the final SmackDown before the big showdown.

It remains to be seen what trick The Wiseman has up his sleeve to prevent The Tribal Chief from losing his title at Royal Rumble.

