Nick Aldis to challenge WWE veteran to a huge match at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring the possibility

We are just 24 hours away from the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois. Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is set to serve as the go-home episode for this premium live event, creating the potential for major surprise twists and turns.

One significant twist that might unfold on the show is SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis challenging RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to a massive showdown at Survivor Series 2023.

This belief is fueled by the backstage segments between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce in the past few weeks. Additionally, during the initial build-up for Survivor Series, the company hinted at a rivalry between the two when Aldis penalized Jey Uso.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see the SmackDown and RAW General Managers engaging in another backstage segment on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. This time, tensions might escalate, leading to Aldis challenging Pearce to a match at Survivor Series 2023 for brand supremacy.

However, it is unlikely that they will physically wrestle, and they may choose representatives from their respective brands to compete on their behalf. Potential superstars from WWE RAW might include the returning Omos, while SmackDown could choose from Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight, among others.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown, as it will be the final show before Survivor Series 2023.

What else will happen at Survivor Series 2023?

The company has already announced several highly anticipated clashes for their upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event. As of now, the confirmed matches for the massive event include:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) & Drew McIntyre - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

In addition to the confirmed matches, fans are eagerly anticipating the potential return of CM Punk on the show, especially after recent teases from the Stamford-based promotion.

Given that the premium live event will be held in Punk's hometown of Chicago, there is a widespread belief that he might make an unexpected comeback on the show. The anticipation is high, and the fans are eager to see how things will unfold on Saturday during these high-profile matches.

Are you excited about Survivor Series 2023?