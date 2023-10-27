Nick Aldis to fire 38-year-old star on WWE SmackDown? Chances of major angle happening

The crowd was glued to their seats for last week's episode of WWE SmackDown as Jey Uso made a surprise appearance after losing his tag team titles on Raw a week prior.

Jey Uso was only thinking about payback when he decided to intervene in The Bloodline's business. If Jey reappears on the show this week, Nick Aldis may take drastic measures and fire the former Bloodline member.

Jey came to exact revenge on his twin brother Jimmy, who had cost him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW earlier that week.

Security apprehended Jey quickly before he could cause severe harm to Jimmy. He was then taken to the back, where RAW GM Adam Pearce awaited him. In an apparent hint of impending conflict between the two main WWE shows, Aldis chose to remove both of the RAW men from his show.

In addition, Jey was fined $10,000 for breaking the terms of the agreements between the two brands. Adam Pearce responded to Aldis by pointing out that Jimmy had been on RAW before in a similar arrangement.

Since the Stamford-based promotion hasn't revealed anything yet, fans are already predicting this year's theme for a future premium live event. Perhaps this is a foreshadowing of the iconic SmackDown vs. Raw theme that could be used at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event in November 2023.

A contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight is scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown

As we already know, Roman Reigns and LA Knight will square off for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. The match's contract signing is scheduled for tonight's episode of SmackDown, according to information The Megastar revealed during an altercation with Paul Heyman on the October 20 episode of the Blue brand.

Naturally, there is mayhem after every WWE contract signing, and judging from last week's event, this one won't be any different. Moreover, the program summons the presence of the former women's champion, Bianca Belair. As of now, the only confirmed match for this week's show is Santos Escobar versus Rey Mysterio.

This week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will be broadcast on FS1 instead of their regular time slot on Fox. Let's tune in to find out what will transpire.

