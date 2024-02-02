Nick Aldis to force Roman Reigns to defend his title in a blockbuster match at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility 

After picking up a near-impossible victory at Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns is gearing up for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Tribal Chief defended his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight in a Fatal 4-Way match. The match concluded with Reigns getting the win after Solo Sikoa interrupted the bout and aided the Bloodline Leader.

Further, the company has announced that Roman Reigns will be part of tonight's Fallout episode of SmackDown. Amid this, one of the major possibilities that arises is Nick Aldis forcing the Undisputed Champion to defend his title at Elimination Chamber.

For the uninitiated, Elimination Chamber 2024 will be held on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Expand Tweet

The scenario that might potentially unfold could see Nick Aldis confronting Roman Reigns on tonight's show and addressing his victory at the Royal Rumble. There is a strong chance that Aldis will harp on the popular opinion that Reigns only won due to interference from the Samoan faction.

This could result in the SmackDown General Manager making a massive announcement that sees the Head of the Table having to defend his Championship at Elimination Chamber. This match could have a clear winner, as The Bloodline might not be able to interfere.

It is pertinent to note that Solo Sikoa mainly cost Randy Orton during the referee count. This might grant him direct entry into this match, and the rest of the participants could be decided through qualifying matches.

Massive challenge awaits Roman Reigns on tonight's SmackDown

Besides the possibility of Nick Aldis announcing Reign's next match, the Tribal Chief is also expected to receive a major challenge from Cody Rhodes. After having a heated segment with Seth Rollins on RAW, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will head to tonight's episode of SmackDown, as his decision is still awaited.

As both Cody and Roman will be on the show, there is a high possibility of a confrontation between the two.

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that The American Nightmare will choose the Tribal Chief as his opponent due to the history between these two gigantic stars.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.