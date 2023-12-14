Nick Aldis to hire 416-pound WWE Superstar to protect him from Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility 

When Nick Aldis signed Randy Orton to SmackDown, he was simply ecstatic. Naturally, signing a veteran was beneficial for the blue brand and looked good on Aldis' part, given he has been doing his job as SmackDown General Manager only for a few weeks.

However, this happiness quickly turned into sadness the same night. As Orton finished signing the contract and landing a few blows to the members of The Bloodline, he was seen delivering an RKO to Nick Aldis. While the latter demanded Orton to pay $50k as a fine, the latter paid him $100,000 and hinted at a potential feud.

Hence, the SmackDown General Manager needs to stay cautious. That's why, in the coming weeks, Nick Aldis could sign Omos, who is currently designated as a free agent. The Nigerian wrestler could act as his bodyguard and protect him from a potential attack from Randy Orton.

While the angle is speculative, it would be a great way to bring Omos back on television. The last time he appeared on WWE Programming was at the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Since then, Omos has only been performing at live shows.

Former WWE writer criticizes segment between Nick Aldis and Randy Orton

Since Randy Orton committed his future to SmackDown, WWE has been teasing a feud between him and Nick Aldis. While this potential feud has received good responses from fans, a former WWE writer is not convinced by how the promotion has teased it.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo criticized the segment between Orton and Aldis on SmackDown. He mentioned Aldis accepting Orton's money and not doing anything despite being a wrestler did not make much sense.

He said:

"This week Randy Orton walks in Aldis' office and hands him a check for the fine. Nick Aldis is a big freaking guy, bro, everybody knows he used to be a wrestler, okay bro, he's a man's man. When Orton walks into your office coming off of that, you're gonna have a problem with him bro, you're not gonna just collect his check." [46:28 - 46:53]

For those unaware, Aldis had an extensive wrestling background before signing with WWE. While he has wrestled for several promotions, he is popular for winning the World Heavyweight Championships at TNA & NWA. Hence, it will be interesting to see him and Orton clash at some point in the future.