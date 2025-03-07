Nick Aldis to join major WWE alliance, Jade Cargill to be punished for her actions? - 3 Things the SmackDown General Manager could do this week

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has been managing the blue-branded show since October 2023. The former two-time NWA Champion has had his hands full with the rivalry between the two branches of The Bloodline and the recent actions of Kevin Owens. After the events of Elimination Chamber, here are three things Aldis could do on this week’s episode of the Friday Night show.

Ad

#3. Nick Aldis could join hands with The Rock

The Rock punished Cody Rhodes for refusing to be his champion at Elimination Chamber. The American Nightmare was attacked by John Cena, who turned heel after two decades, and Travis Scott, who held him in place as The Final Boss welted Rhodes with his belt.

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since The High Chief managed to turn Cena, there is a chance that he has others working for him in the shadows. This week, Nick Aldis could reveal that he is one of them and let The Rock have his way with what happens on WWE SmackDown.

The GM had already moved Cody Rhodes out of the main event on SmackDown a few weeks ago, stating that The People’s Champion wanted to speak with him in an in-ring segment. Thus, Aldis could openly follow the orders of The Rock from this week.

Ad

#2. Nick Aldis could strip Cody Rhodes of his Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes pulled off an astonishing feat when he won the 2024 Royal Rumble. This was his second win in a row and he booked his title shot against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. However, The Rock tried to steal that chance from The American Nightmare and was almost successful in doing so.

Ad

The Final Boss could try the same thing again and could order Nick Aldis to strip Rhodes of his Undisputed title. However, the SmackDown General Manager may not succeed and Triple H could come to the aid of The American Nightmare once again.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Game and Cody Rhodes are very close. The Chief Content Officer of WWE even allowed Rhodes to hold the Winged Eagle title for his Saturday Night’s Main Event match against Kevin Owens. Additionally, he even pushed KO after he was posing with the Winged Eagle title after hitting The American Nightmare with a Package Piledriver. Thus, while Aldis may try to take the Undisputed title away, Triple H probably won't let it happen.

Ad

#1. Jade Cargill could face the consequences of her actions

Jade Cargill recently returned to WWE and viciously attacked Naomi just when the Women’s Elimination Chamber match began. The Storm’s beatdown rendered The Glow unable to compete, eliminating her from the match. Now, she could face the consequences of her actions and be punished by Nick Aldis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Storm could be getting her revenge against her mysterious attacker from back in November 2024. However, while she was attacked in a blind spot in the parking area, Cargill destroyed The Glow before all of the WWE Universe. Moreover, she took matters into her own hands instead of reaching out to Aldis about it first.

Thus, the General Manager could levy a fine on Cargill or could suspend her from WWE SmackDown. It would be interesting to see what Aldis has in store for the fans this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback