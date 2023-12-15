Nick Aldis to have major surprise in store for Roman Reigns on SmackDown? The Tribal Chief might be forced to end unexpected steak

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns will make his first appearance on WWE programming since Crown Jewel. Naturally, the WWE Universe is excited to witness The Tribal Chief's return, especially considering the likes of LA Knight and Randy Orton are lurking in the shadows.

This is one reason why many believe the upcoming episode of SmackDown will be historic. However, apart from this reason, there is another thing SmackDown GM Nick Aldis could do, which would make the upcoming episode of the blue brand one of the most memorable ones.

On SmackDown, Adlis can book a tag team match between The Bloodline and Randy Orton & LA Knight. While the heel faction has three members, Orton and Knight can even the numbers by bringing AJ Styles back. The reason why Styles would revolt against The Bloodline can be attributed to the faction's attack on him months ago.

This potential three-on-three tag team match can become historic because if it takes place, Roman Reigns will wrestle on the blue brand for the first time in 350 days. While the angle is speculative, if it does happen, the WWE Universe will be treated to one of the best matches on SmackDown this year.

Wrestling veteran predicts Roman Reigns will beat 20-time champion

Since signing with SmackDown, Randy Orton has made his ambitions clear. The Viper wants to go after Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, and with how things are proceeding, there is a huge possibility that the WWE Universe will see a match between Reigns and Orton at the Royal Rumble.

While many believe The Tribal Chief will register a win over Orton in a potential match, WWE legend Mark Henry believes The Viper has a good chance of beating Reigns. On Busted Open Radio, Henry said that the idea of Randy Orton beating Reigns does not seem far-fetched to him. He said:

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't."

Henry added:

"He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree."

If Orton does manage to beat Reigns, he will become a 15-time World Champion. Given The Apex Predator plans on wrestling for a long time, it will be interesting to see if he can equal or better John Cena and Ric Flair's record of winning the World Championship on 16 occasions.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.