Nick Aldis to make a huge Royal Rumble announcement on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis has booked several matches for WWE SmackDown ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The upcoming edition of the blue brand will see Cameron Grimes take on Grayson Waller, Bianca Belair colliding with Bayley, as well as the Latino World Order’s attempt to settle the score with Los Lotharios.

It is possible that the SmackDown General Manager could book several blockbuster matches for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event on his show this week. He could have Zelina Vega partake in a number one contender’s match for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Fans might even get an announcement pertaining to qualifying matches for the 2024 Royal Rumble. Finally, Aldis could identify potential new contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the blue brand.

Ideally, the 37-year-old star would announce a new set of tag team titles for WWE SmackDown. The finalists would be determined through a tournament on the Road to WrestleMania 40, with the show itself hosting the finals in April 2024.

What did Nick Aldis tell Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown last week?

Paul Heyman watched with a sinister smile on his face as The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso) viciously attacked AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight during their Triple-Threat number one contender’s match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution last week.

Aldis pulled aside the Wiseman and told him that The Tribal Chief would be facing Styles, Orton, and Knight for his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Heyman delivered the bad news to Reigns backstage but was eventually told by the Head of the Table to “fix this.”

What tactics the Wiseman will have in store for Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown this week remains to be seen.

