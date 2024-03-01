Nick Aldis to make a major signing as 14-time world champion's replacement at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the possibility

Since becoming the General Manager of SmackDown, Nick Aldis has done a tremendous job on the blue brand. Not only has Aldis brought things under control, but he has also brought stars like Randy Orton and Bron Breakker to the brand.

Based on his actions, it's clear that Aldis has a vision for SmackDown. This is a major reason why he could make a major signing to replace a 14-time world champion at WrestleMania 40. The major signing in question is former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

At WrestleMania 40, 14-time women's champion Charlotte Flair was rumored to face Bianca Belair. However, an injury to the former during an episode of SmackDown ruled her out of WrestleMania. Hence, Aldis could now sign Cargill to replace Flair and take on Belair. A potential feud between the two women would be a treat to watch.

When Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble, she shared a brief moment with Bianca Belair in which the duo first faced off and then exchanged blows. Both women are two of the biggest powerhouses in the division, and a battle between them could certainly lighten up any night of WrestleMania.

Fans will certainly be on board the idea of the bout, as was evidenced from the cheers during their brief interaction at the Royal Rumble

Wrestling veteran once said Nick Aldis as SmackDown GM reminds him of a WWE Legend

Before joining WWE, Nick Aldis had a glorious career as a professional wrestler. From TNA to NWA, Aldis wrestled for several promotions and made quite a name for himself. However, in August 2023, Aldis joined the Stamford-based promotion as a backstage producer.

Two months later, WWE CCO Triple H introduced Aldis as the SmackDown GM. When Aldis became the blue brand's general manager, wrestling veteran Bill Apter said the British superstar reminded him of WWE legend William Regal. During an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said:

"With Nick Aldis, am I the only one who thought that it was reminiscent of William Regal being a general manager?" said Bill Apter. [2:18 - 2:27]

You can check out what Bill Apter said about the SmackDown GM in the video below:

Whether Nick Aldis reminds the WWE Universe of William Regal or not, his job on SmackDown has been beyond satisfactory. It will be interesting to see the decisions he takes leading up to WrestleMania 40.

